Charges pending after two-vehicle crash downtown
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 6:16AM EDT
Two vehicle crash ends in arrest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor police say charges are pending after a driver involved in a downtown crash fled the scene on foot.
He was caught a short-time later, and police determined the vehicle had been stolen.
It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Elliott Street.
The second vehicle, a pickup ended up crashed into a light pole.
One person was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor injury.
No other information is being released at this time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.