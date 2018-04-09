

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have two people in custody after fire gutted a home on the weekend.

Police say officers were flagged down by two citizens while in the 600 block of Vimy Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and were alerted to a house on fire.

Police say officers and the residents were able to wake and evacuate two adult occupants in the home, before a large portion of residence became engulfed in fire.

Firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze.

Investigators believed the fire was deliberately set and further discovered two vehicles in the driveway had punctured tires.

Upon reviewing surveillance video from the area, coupled with witness information, two suspects were identified.

Officers attended a residence in the 500 block of Memorial Drive later on Sunday and arrested both suspects at two different times without incident.

The two suspects have been charged with arson with disregard for human life and mischief under $5000.

One of the suspects is a young offender, and he cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police say the identity of the second accused adult is not being released in order to protect the identity of the youth.

This matter remains under active investigation by the Windsor Police Arson Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4331, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com