

CTV Windsor





A Chatham woman faces charges after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 40.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a motor vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Thursday on Highway 40 near Countyview Line.

Police say their investigation revealed the driver of a southbound motor vehicle had lost control, rolled over and came to rest in the west ditch.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Erica McDougall, 28, of Chatham is charged with careless driving.