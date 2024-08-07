Charges laid following traffic stop

The Elgin OPP Chatham Detachment has laid charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Around 1:35 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicles in a parking lot on Communication Road near Creed Road in Chatham-Kent.

The officer said they saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The OPP said the driver was not impaired, but the driver allegedly had a suspended driver’s license.

A 21-year-old Chatham driver is now facing charges for: Driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit, failure to surrender insurance card, use plate not authorized for the vehicle, failure to apply for a permit on becoming an owner and three G1 licence holder offences including driving at an unlawful hour, unaccompanied by a qualified driver and carrying a front-seat passenger.