Charges laid following Leamington death investigation: OPP

A man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into the death of a Leamington woman.

OPP responded to a 911 call on Mill Street East Thursday around 5:40 p.m. where officers found the woman’s body.

Police have charged 38-year-old Leamington man David Enreque Espinoza Montes.

OPP say there is no concern for public safety, but residents will see an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.