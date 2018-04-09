

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces charges after a weekend stabbing.

Police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday were a 20 year old man and a 21 year old woman were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed the woman had been out Saturday evening with a group of acquaintances and went to speak with one of them at a nearby home.

Soon after, a suspect exited this residence and got into a fight with the injured man and woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight on a front lawn in the area.

During the struggle, both injured victims were struck with what was reported as being an edged weapon.

Police say they located the suspect about 30 minutes later at another residence on McKay Avenue and he was arrested without incident.

Police add the incident was not a random attack, and the victims and accused are known to one another.

No weapon has been recovered.

Thomas Stengel, 20, of Windsor is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

The matter remains under active investigation.