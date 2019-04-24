

CTV Windsor





Police have now charged a Tecumseh man after a serious motorcycle crash earlier this month.

An SUV and a motorcycle collided on Essex County Road 42 near Odessa Drive in Tecumseh at about 1:30 p.m. on April 8.

Both drivers were sent to hospital.

The OPP say a 71-year-old man driving the motorcycle remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Robert Fiore of Tecumseh, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.