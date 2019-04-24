Charges laid after serious motorcycle crash in Tecumseh
One person has been taken to hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV on County Road 42 in Tecumseh, Ont, Monday, April 8, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 12:32PM EDT
Police have now charged a Tecumseh man after a serious motorcycle crash earlier this month.
An SUV and a motorcycle collided on Essex County Road 42 near Odessa Drive in Tecumseh at about 1:30 p.m. on April 8.
Both drivers were sent to hospital.
The OPP say a 71-year-old man driving the motorcycle remains in hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Robert Fiore of Tecumseh, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.