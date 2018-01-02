

Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old Windsor man after a pedestrian was hit by a minivan in Ford City.

It took place on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m. on St. Luke Road near Alice Street.

Police say the van struck the pedestrian and another vehicle.

The 30-year-old pedestrian suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The minivan driver was charged with careless driving, driving while under suspension and driving with no validation on the plate.

A 32-year-old woman, the owner of the van, is also charged with permitting operator of a vehicle with no insurance and permitting person with improper license to drive vehicle.