Charges laid after pedestrian hit by minivan
Pedestrian struck on St. Luke Rd. on Dec. 23, 2017. (Alana Hadadean/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 3:42PM EST
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old Windsor man after a pedestrian was hit by a minivan in Ford City.
It took place on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m. on St. Luke Road near Alice Street.
Police say the van struck the pedestrian and another vehicle.
The 30-year-old pedestrian suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The minivan driver was charged with careless driving, driving while under suspension and driving with no validation on the plate.
A 32-year-old woman, the owner of the van, is also charged with permitting operator of a vehicle with no insurance and permitting person with improper license to drive vehicle.