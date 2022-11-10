Charges laid after fatal crash in August
Chatham-Kent police have laid charges following a fatal crash in the municipality in August.
Emergency crews responded to the serious crash on Queens Line near the 401 between a cement truck and SUV around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 16,
According to police, the cement truck was westbound, approaching the 401-access ramp when the vehicle veered into the eastbound traffic lane.
Police say the truck struck the SUV travelling eastbound, continued southbound through a ditch and rested in a cornfield. The SUV spun into the south side ditch.
The 31-year-old man driving the truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The 55-year-old woman driving the SUV was extricated and airlifted to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
A 31-year-old man from Scarborough has been charged with dangerous drive causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
He will be required to attend court on Nov. 14.
