Charges laid after Chatham police officers spit at, kicked and head butted

A Chatham, Ont. man is charged after a police officer was assaulted on Saturday.

According to police, officers on general patrol around 1:30 p.m. saw a man on Lacroix Street that was wanted for breaching release conditions.

Officers tried to stop the man but police say he began to run, jumping fences through neighbouring backyards.

After a foot chase, the man was found on Emma Street and refused to comply with demands of the officers. After a struggle, he was arrested.

While in custody, police say the man began to spit at the officers as well as kicking and head butting them.

While being transported to the station, the man allegedly damaged the rear of the cruiser. Once inside the station, he reportedly continued to cause further damage to the cell block.

The 26-year-old was charged with resisting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death and two counts of mischief under $5,000.