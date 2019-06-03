

A 55-year-old Chatham woman is in a Windsor hospital recovering from serious injury following a crash involving a motorcycle.

Chatham-Kent police report just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, the driver of the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on Raleigh Street near Richmond Street in Chatham.

The woman on the motorcycle was first sent to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance before being transferred to Windsor.

A 21-year-old Elora woman has been charged with making an unsafe turn.

Damage to the vehicles involved is totaled at $7,000.