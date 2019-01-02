

A Windsor teen won’t be charged afterall following the death of a 20-year-old man in a fatal backyard campfire.

AM800 News has learned the charge has been dropped against the 18-year-old man and the case is closed.

Patrol officers were called to a Windsor hospital for a report of a male who was on scene with severe burns on Saturday, June 16, 2018 around 12:30 a.m.

Officers attended the hospital and confirmed that a 20-year-old man was being treated for life-threatening burns to a large portion of his body.

Investigation determined that earlier in the evening the burn victim had been in attendance at a small backyard residential gathering in the 700 block of Dynasty Street.

Police say the gathered group was in the process of lighting a chiminea for a backyard camp fire, but it was not staying lit.

The 18-year-old man allegedly poured gasoline into the chiminea, triggering a burst of flames resulting in the 20-year-old victim being severely burned.

Police say on June 22, 2018 the 20-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators arrested the 18-year-old male without incident on June 25.

He was facing one count of criminal negligence causing death.