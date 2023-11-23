Change in snow day policy for LKDSB schools

The Lambton Kent District School Board is informing parents and students about a change in the policy for inclement weather days.

In the event of an inclement weather day, like a snow day, all elementary schools, secondary schools, and facilities will remain open unless otherwise indicated, even in the event that some bus routes or complete bus zone routes are cancelled.

Secondary schools will no longer pivot to a virtual learning platform on these days.

This decision, which is a return to the traditional practice, was made in response to feedback provided by students, staff and families. It also aligns with LKDSB’s 2023-2024 Student Attendance Strategy, which identifies the strong correlation between student engagement, student attendance, and student achievement.

“Initially, we had hoped that by pivoting to virtual learning on inclement weather days, it would allow for classes to continue for students unable to make it to school,” explains John Howitt, LKDSB director of education. “But rural internet limitations across our district, amongst other issues, provided great challenges and many students were unable to participate fully, if at all.”

“Expecting our staff, parents and families to make the necessary preparations for their students and children to attend online, with little to no notice ahead of time is unreasonable,” said Howitt. “We are confident in this decision to return to our regular process.”