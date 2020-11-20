WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor police Major Crimes Branch was at a residence on Chandler Road Thursday investigating a minivan resembling one believed to be involved in a hit and run that killed a 7-year-old boy.

Windsor police had the residence and driveway taped off Thursday evening but would not comment on the vehicle or the investigation.

Police told AM800 that the minivan was the focus of a Major Crimes investigation.

While police would not comment the minivan seen in the driveway is similar to the description of a silver minivan that was involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

A neighbour told CTV News that the vehicle arrived in the driveway on Wednesday.

Images released by police show a silver minivan travelling northbound on Jos St. Louis Avenue at Tecumseh Road East Sunday night.

Police say the suspect vehicle has a distinct black decal visible on the passenger side, and the minivan seen in the driveway on Chandler Road Thursday has a similar black decal on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.