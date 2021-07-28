Advertisement
Chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex forecast
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:15AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:16AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says more thunderstorms could be rolling through the Windsor area.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Wednesday. Fog patches becoming hazy in the morning. High 30 C. Humidex 36 C.
As for Wednesday night, a few clouds are expected. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Hazy. Low 20 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:
- Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.
- Thursday night..clear. Low 14 C.
- Friday..sunny. High 24 C.
- Friday night..clear. Low 13 C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.
