WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says more thunderstorms could be rolling through the Windsor area.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Wednesday. Fog patches becoming hazy in the morning. High 30 C. Humidex 36 C.

As for Wednesday night, a few clouds are expected. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Hazy. Low 20 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days: