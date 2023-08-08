Chance of showers scattered throughout the week in Windsor-Essex

A warm and sunny start to the day in Windsor-Essex but the clouds do roll in for later in the afternoon.

There's a chance of showers every day this week accompanied by thunderstorms.

The daily high will stick around the seasonal mark of about 27 C but the humidity will make it feel more like the low 30s.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 16.

Wednesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.