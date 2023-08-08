Chance of showers scattered throughout the week in Windsor-Essex
A warm and sunny start to the day in Windsor-Essex but the clouds do roll in for later in the afternoon.
There's a chance of showers every day this week accompanied by thunderstorms.
The daily high will stick around the seasonal mark of about 27 C but the humidity will make it feel more like the low 30s.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 16.
Wednesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
Prince Harry and Meghan purchase screen rights to Canadian author's book
A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.
Dog walker 'ignored' warning not to approach black bear, says B.C. photographer
A wildlife photographer based in Whistler, B.C., is speaking out about bear safety after watching a woman with a dog approach a young black bear – even after being warned to keep away.
Canada's tourism slowing down again since pandemic lockdowns lifted, new report finds
Canada’s tourism sector seems to be slowing down again, following a brisk recovery when COVID-19 lockdowns lifted, a new report found.
Canadians reassured to see military helping during local emergencies, Blair says
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canadians want to see the military come to their aid during natural disasters, and the Armed Forces will remain a key part of the government's response.
Russian missiles kill 7 in Ukrainian city and Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting rescue workers
The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said Tuesday, as officials accused the Kremlin's forces of targeting rescue workers.
Canadian rapper expected to be sentenced on Day 2 of hearing in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago, which the star says has left her struggling emotionally ever since.
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
Mourners gather in Ireland to pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor
Fans lined the streets of Sinead O'Connor's former hometown in Ireland on Tuesday to bid farewell to the elfin singer who left a big impression on her devoted followers and the music world.
Kitchener
Crews battle fire on abandoned Kitchener property for second time
Firefighters were called to the site of an abandoned Kitchener building Sunday evening, which was the second fire on that property within a year.
Water main break closes busy Guelph road
A section of Guelph’s Victoria Road is expected to be closed for most of the day Tuesday while crews work to fix a “major” water main break, Guelph police say.
'It's unbelievable': Cambridge community rallies for boy with leukemia
Daxton McTavish was just an average five-year-old boy who enjoyed playing basketball and going to school with friends before receiving a diagnosis last April that his family would never forget.
London
Charges laid after early morning traffic stop
Several items were seized as part of the stop, including a phone, a scale and suspected drugs.
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
OPP issue warning regarding recent break and enters
Elgin County OPP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Ford F150, no tailgate, with the license plate 2662FW.
Barrie
Two-vehicle crash claims a life in Caledon
Provincial police say emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Water craft crash on Georgian Bay claims the life of 28-year-old man
One person is dead following a crash involving two personal water crafts on Georgian Bay.
Northern Ontario
One person killed in collision on Hwy. 637 in Killarney, highway reopens
Highway 637 has reopened after it was closed Monday evening following a fatal collision.
City, outside workers in Sudbury meet ahead of strike deadline
Negotiators from Greater Sudbury are meeting Tuesday morning with representatives from CUPE Local 4705 in an attempt to avert a work stoppage this week.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
Ottawa police investigating after person dragged by car near NAC
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a bizarre incident near the National Arts Centre on Saturday.
Ottawa's Henry Mews returns from Hlinka Gretzky Cup with gold medal
The Ottawa 67's Henry Mews returns to Ottawa fresh off a championship win at the Hlinka Gretkzy Cup.
Toronto
One person dead following 2-vehicle crash in Caledon
One person has died after the drivers of a car and a tractor trailer collided early Tuesday morning in Caledon.
House from 2010 cult film for sale in Toronto
A house featured in the 2010 cult hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto.
Three arrested Sunday amid ongoing protest against Toronto Eritrean festival
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
Montreal
Woman, 84, dies in hospital after being hit by TMR tow truck, husband in critical condition
The woman, 84, who was hit by a tow truck in the Montreal on-island suburb of TMR has died in the hospital. Her husband remains in critical condition.
Fire breaks out in pastry shop in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
A fire at the old Boulangerie Bissonnette in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu spread to neighbouring buildings that needed to be evacuated. No one was injured.
Quebec provincial police reports 22 deaths during the construction holiday
The particularly deadly toll of the most recent construction holiday was confirmed on Tuesday morning by Quebec's provincial police (SQ), which reported 18 deaths on the province's road network and four deaths on the recreation and tourism network in its report for the last two weeks.
Atlantic
A 26-year-old man has died after aggravated assault in downtown Halifax: police
Halifax police say a 26-year-old man has died after an aggravated assault in the city’s downtown over the weekend.
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
Voters select from five byelection candidates today in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
Voters in a provincial riding near Halifax are heading to the polls today in a byelection.
Winnipeg
Province-wide Liquor Mart strike to start Tuesday
Manitoba Liquor Mart employees are going on strike as of Tuesday morning.
'Historical building brought back to life': Classic hotel restored in Wasagaming
A historic hotel in the Clear Lake area has been restored to its former glory.
Folklorama pavilions require financial gamble, hard work: volunteers
It takes a village to put together Folklorama pavilions each year as everything from the food to the stage is all done by volunteers.
Calgary
BREAKING
Calgarians mark Heritage Day by learning about Alberta’s culture, history
Many Calgarians are spending Heritage Day with their loved ones, learning about the province’s culture and history.
Edmonton
Parking woes plague neighbourhoods adjacent to Edmonton Heritage Festival
Tens of thousands of people flooded this year's Edmonton Heritage Festival, some of them looking for parking in nearby neighbourhoods — and leaving residents without a place to park their vehicles.
BREAKING
Motorcyclist dead in 2-vehicle crash at Blackfalds
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blackfalds on Monday.
Vancouver
Hundreds of properties on evacuation alert due to wildfire southwest of Prince George, B.C.
The Cariboo Regional District has issued a new evacuation alert southwest of Prince George, B.C., in response to a wildfire burning in the region.
