Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex weather

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 8 Celsius. UV index 2 or low.

As for tonight, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low -1.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 8. UV index 2 or low. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

The average temperature this time of year is 11.5C and the average low is 3.3C.