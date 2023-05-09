Chance of showers in the region on Tuesday

A slight chance of showers is expected on Tuesday with sunshine for the remainder of the week before showers creep in again over the weekend.

Projected highs for the week are slightly above seasonal, topping out at about 25 C with the normal being closer to 20 C.

Windsor peaked at 18.4 C on Monday and had a low of 9.6 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low plus 5.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.