Chance of showers in the region on Tuesday
A slight chance of showers is expected on Tuesday with sunshine for the remainder of the week before showers creep in again over the weekend.
Projected highs for the week are slightly above seasonal, topping out at about 25 C with the normal being closer to 20 C.
Windsor peaked at 18.4 C on Monday and had a low of 9.6 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Low plus 5.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.
Canadian diplomat expelled from China in retaliation for similar move by Ottawa
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square that 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia by the West's 'untamed ambitions,' shortly after the Kremlin's forces rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian targets.
RBC projects unemployment rate to reach 6.6% by 2024, insolvencies to jump 30% over 3 years
As a possible recession continues to loom amidst soaring costs of living and increased interest rates, RBC economists say unemployment could climb to 6.6 per cent by early 2024 while consumer insolvencies are projected to increase almost 30 per cent in the next three years.
Travel chaos could be imminent as WestJet pilots picket ahead of a possible strike
More than 300 WestJet pilots stood outside Terminal 3 at Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, with similar pickets happening in Calgary and Vancouver ahead of a possible strike next week.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Canada’s electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo has found that the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
5 things to know for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
China and Canada's diplomatic spat ramps up, RBC economists expect a spike in unemployment and insolvencies, and the Chicago Blackhawks get first pick in the NHL draft. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Emergency declared, student missing in New Zealand floods
Authorities in Auckland declared a state of emergency Tuesday as flooding again hit New Zealand's largest city.
Kitchener
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach new tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
-
Fireworks restricted to three days per year in the City of Kitchener
Ahead of the May long weekend, Kitchener is drastically cutting down the number of days fireworks can be set off in the city.
London
-
Fatal crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation. OPP and Oneida Nation Police Service as well as EMS, and fire, responded to the scene on Hazel Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
Police continue to investigate alleged missing woman
Police continue to investigate, but believe there is no concern for public safety after looking for alleged missing woman
-
Inside lobbying efforts to fund London’s new homelessness strategy
Almost three months after it was announced, London’s long-term strategy for addressing homelessness is coming into focus
Barrie
-
Girl, 16, killed in head-on crash in Alliston, 2 others hospitalized
A young teen from Innisfil has died following a head-on collision that sent two others to the hospital Sunday evening.
-
Casino Rama gaming floor to re-open Tuesday
Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has confirmed Casino Rama Resorts' gaming floor will re-open on Tuesday.
-
Swastikas found painted on trees in Barrie investigated as hate crime
Authorities are investigating a hate crime in Barrie after residents found swastikas spray-painted on trees throughout Lackie's Bush in the city's south end.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
-
-
Court restores $110M lawsuit by Timmins man who sued over support for his daughter
Ontario's top court has restored class action status to a lawsuit that alleges the province has placed people with developmental disabilities on unreasonable wait lists for government supports after they turn 18.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dangerous animal training for Ottawa Bylaw to be considered as city reviews wildlife policy
The head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says additional training for situations in which a large animal poses an immediate safety risk will be considered as the city updates its wildlife policy.
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
Toronto
-
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Nik Wallenda tightrope walked across Niagara Falls over a decade ago. Now, he wants to do it again
Although it’s been more than 10 years since Nik Wallenda made history crossing Niagara Falls on a tightrope, the aerialist says he wants to recreate the career highlight before he retires.
Montreal
-
Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick
The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.
-
Montreal's The Main Deli has closed down for good
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
-
Jeep slams into parked police cruiser, Ford F150 on Montreal highway, man arrested
A 55-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving early Tuesday morning after the vehicle he was driving wound up on the shoulder of a major highway in Montreal and crashed into the back of a police car and another parked vehicle that was broken down.
Atlantic
-
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 president Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
-
For Acadian singer, deaths of New Brunswick fishermen evoke past tragedies
The deaths of two New Brunswick fishermen on the first day of the lobster season are evoking powerful memories of past tragedies on the water for a singer who lives on the Acadian peninsula.
-
Half of P.E.I. National Park access points yet to reopen after Fiona
About half the beach access points to the Prince Edward Island National Park have reopened, but the rest remain closed.
Winnipeg
-
Two escaped inmates have 'history of violence', RCMP requesting help
RCMP in The Pas say 19-year-old Xander Tardiff (left) and 21-year-old Kelly Castel (right) escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening. They should not be approached.
-
Polo Park Mall machete attack started over pair of shoes, police say
A visit to Polo Park Mall ended with two 14-year-old boys being rushed to hospital after they were attacked with a machete over a pair of shoes.
-
Calgary
-
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
-
Alberta to receive $53 million from feds for anti-gun and gang work
The federal Liberal government is stepping up efforts to crack down on gun and gang violence, earmarking millions of dollars for Alberta alone.
-
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial payment, military to help
Premier Danielle Smith announced one-time emergency payments to people who have to leave their home for more than seven days.
-
'It’s going to be OK': Slave Lake fire survivors consoling, hosting hundreds of wildfire evacuees
It's been almost 12 years since Slave Lake residents were forced to flee their community, just minutes before a wildfire destroyed more than 400 homes, businesses and the town's office. This week, people who survived that 2011 disaster and returned to rebuild are putting what they learned to good use, hosting hundreds of people who had to leave their communities.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Guilty plea entered in manslaughter of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni
One person has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of B.C teen Carson Crimeni, whose heartbreaking final moments were captured on video and shared on social media.
-
B.C. premier rejects 'outrageous' suggestion foreign interference won Vancouver election for Ken Sim
Premier David Eby defended the legitimacy of Ken Sim's election victory in response to a Sunday New York Times article titled 'Did China Help Vancouver’s Mayor Win Election?'
-
'Dire and near catastrophic': Doctor urges patients to avoid Langley Memorial Hospital
The Lower Mainland’s medical community is stunned after receiving an urgent memo from a highly-respected doctor about Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department – saying it is near collapse and patients should be discouraged from going there.