Chance of showers and thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex

Temperatures in Windsor-Essex are slowly creeping up with the humidity coming into play again.

The average temperature for today is 27 C which Environment Canada has forecast as Wednesday’s high, with temperatures in the low 30s on the way for the next couple of days.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 60 per cent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 16.

Thursday: Sunny. High 32. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.