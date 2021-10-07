Chance of showers and above seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says there might be more rain on the way for the Windsor area, but the temperatures will be above seasonal.
The forecast is cloudy on Thursday, with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High of 23 Celsius.
It’s also expected to be cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening and showers beginning overnight. Low 17.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the Thanksgiving long weekend:
- On Friday, showers with risk of a thunderstorm. High 21.Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16.
- On Saturday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
- Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 23. Sunday night, cloudy periods. Low 13.
- Monday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Liberals gain one more seat after judicial recount in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount. The recount bumps up the total number of seats won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals to 160, although the winner in one of them -- Kevin Vuong in Toronto's Spadina-Fort York -- will be sitting as an Independent MP, meaning the party will have 159 Liberal MPs in the House of Commons.
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
Independent group claims it solved the mystery behind the identity of the Zodiac Killer
Law enforcement agencies said they are still investigating the Zodiac Killer case as an independent group of cold-case investigators came forward Wednesday to claim they had solved the mystery of who was behind the decades-old serial murders.
Kitchener
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with Brantford police vehicle
A male cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision into an unmarked Brantford Police Service vehicle on Wednesday.
Fog advisory in effect for Waterloo Region
Environment Canada placed Waterloo Region under a fog advisory just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
London
Elgin County mother succumbs to injuries after crash with farm vehicle
An Elgin County woman has died after a devastating crash last month.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport.
-
London, Ont. man facing child porn-related charges
London police have charged a 38-year-old man following a classified ad they say, 'appeared to potentially place a child in danger.'
Barrie
Fog advisory blankets Simcoe County
Patches of dense fog could impact visibility during the Thursday morning commute, according to Environment Canada.
BREAKING
Midland unveils first Rainbow of Pride crosswalk
The Town of Midland unveiled its first-ever rainbow crosswalk in support of those in the Pride community.
Northern Ontario
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
-
North Bay’s Capitol Centre gets funds to complete emergency repairs
Some emergency repairs are needed at The Capitol Centre in North Bay. The concert and performing arts venue has to fix and weatherproof a part of the building.
-
BREAKING
Ottawa
Fire destroys 12 townhouse units at housing development in Ottawa's west end
Damage is estimated at $6 million after the Wednesday evening fire in a townhouse complex under construction at the Connections in Kanata development by Mattamy Homes, near Canadian Tire Centre.
-
32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
Across Ontario, there are 587 new cases of novel coronavirus.
-
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5.8 million sold in Ottawa
OLG says there are two winning tickets for Wednesday's $11.580 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Toronto
BREAKING
-
Ontario's top doctor to release guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice today for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | 'Hunger is not seasonal': How COVID-19 has changed the face of food insecurity in Canada
In this episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with the Daily Bread Food Bank about how the pandemic affected their operations as well as a food bank client about her experience with COVID-19 and how the volunteers came to her rescue.
Montreal
BREAKING
BREAKING | Carey Price taking part in player assistance program, players' association announces
Price, who underwent knee surgery on July 23, had his rehabilitation derailed by illness this week.
-
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
Third vaccine dose strategy differs throughout the Maritimes
COVID-19 vaccine boosters are being administered around the Maritimes, but eligibility for a third dose depends on where you live.
-
Nova Scotia doctor acquitted of sexual assault charge
A Cumberland County, N.S. doctor has been acquitted of a charge of sexual assault.
Winnipeg
New vaccine rules for travellers in Canada
As of Oct. 30, you will need more than just a mask if you want to travel in Canada.
-
-
Three suspects assaulted woman for 'period of time': Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP says a 29-year-old woman was assaulted for a “period of time” by a group of three women.
Calgary
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
-
Man in his 20s, with no pre-existing conditions, dies from COVID-19
The province reported 26 more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 20s living in the Calgary zone.
-
Calgary Catholic Schools vote in vaccine mandate for all staff
Calgary Catholic Schools will require proof of vaccination from staff starting immediately.
Edmonton
Sister of pregnant Alberta woman who died of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated
Jennifer Rosebluff-Thomas died of COVID-19 last month. She was about 29 weeks pregnant with her ninth child. She was also unvaccinated and contracted the more dangerous Delta variant.
-
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get along
A group of mayoral hopefuls was asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
Vancouver
Dozens of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients transferred out of Northern B.C. for care: health minister
A growing number of COVID-19 patients from Northern B.C. are being flown south for care, the province's health minister says.
-
Lifesaving cystic fibrosis drug will soon be covered in B.C., health ministry says
The BC Ministry of Health says British Columbians living with cystic fibrosis will benefit from a new national health improvement network and are now eligible to receive provincial coverage of a new medication.
-
Vancouver police officer found guilty in sexual assault case involving colleague
A Vancouver police officer was found guilty of the sexual assault of a female colleague in a Whistler hotel room in July 2019.