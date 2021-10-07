Chance of showers and above seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada says there might be more rain on the way for the Windsor area, but the temperatures will be above seasonal.

The forecast is cloudy on Thursday, with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High of 23 Celsius.

It’s also expected to be cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening and showers beginning overnight. Low 17.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the Thanksgiving long weekend: