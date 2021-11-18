Chance of rain or flurries as temperatures fall in Windsor-Essex
Windsor, Ont. -
Environment Canada is predicting a chance of flurries for the Windsor area as temperatures drop.
The forecaster says a few rain showers will be ending early Thursday morning, then it will be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to 0C in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
As for tonight, it’s expected to be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening then partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -1C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light early in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -2.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.
- Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7. Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.
- Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 2. Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -1.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4.
The average temperature this time of year is 7.9C and the average low is 0.7C.