Chance of rain and flurries with above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex weather
Windsor-Essex can expect a mild December day, but there’s still a chance of rain or flurries.
Environment Canada says Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 early this morning.
The temperature is expected to reach a high of 11 Celsius, with temperatures falling to zero Monday afternoon.
The forecast says it will be partly cloudy tonight, with a 40 percent chance of flurries Monday evening and after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low -8C. Wind chill -7C this evening and -12C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -4C. Wind chill near -12C. UV index 1 or low. Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low -8C.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -2C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C. Thursday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 1C.
- Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8C. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 9C.
- Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.
The average temperature this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -3C.