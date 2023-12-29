Chance of flurries over the weekend in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says temperatures could dip below freezing with a chance of flurries this weekend.

The forecaster is predicting periods of rain beginning late Friday afternoon. High 4C.

Periods of rain ending late this evening then clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -6C overnight.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Saturday A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Night: Cloudy. Low zero.

Sunday Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High 1C.

Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Monday A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High 0C.

Night Cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Tuesday A mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Night Cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Wednesday A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 1C.

Night Cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Thursday A mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.