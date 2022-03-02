Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex Wednesday evening

Rain and a chance of flurries are headed for the Windsor-Essex region Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Periods of rain are expected to begin late in the afternoon. A high of 6C during the day, and a low of -8C with a windchill of -15C overnight.

Periods of rain mixed with snow is expected to end near midnight, then party cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries, according to the forecaster.

West wind husting at 20 km/h up to 50 km/h will move north at 20 km/h to 40 km/h in the evening.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Thursday mostly sunny with a high -1C.

More sun again on Friday, with a high 2C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers on Saturday. High 6C

The average high this time of year is 3.2C and the average low is -4.8C.