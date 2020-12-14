WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says there’s a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex as another week begins.

The forecaster says Monday will be cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 20 kilometres per hour becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning.

A high of 0 Celsius is expected, with a wind chill of -8 C Monday morning.

Clearing Monday evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7C. Wind chill -6C this evening and -11C overnight.

Environment Canada says Tuesday will be mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1C. Wind chill -12C in the morning and -3C in the afternoon.

Tuesday night is expected to be cloudy with a low of -3C.