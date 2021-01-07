WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex can expect one more cloudy day with a chance of flurries before the sunshine returns to the region.

Environment Canada says Thursday is expected to be overcast with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, with the wind becoming northeast at 20 km/hr late in the afternoon. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 1 Celcius, with a wind chill of -6C in the morning. There will be cloudy periods in the evening with a low of -6C.

“There’s still some dribs and drabs of rain showers, spotty across eastern parts of Michigan, into the Lake St. Clair region and extreme southwestern Ontario, less than a millimeter or two,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

He says as the colder temperatures overnight means there could be some icy patches on area roads in the Windsor area.

Then the sun returns for a few days.

“We’ll see plenty of sunshine, especially Friday through to possibly Monday and Tuesday,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

The forecast calls for the sunshine to appear near noon on Friday. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. A high of 1C, with a wind chill of -8C is expected in the morning. Friday night will be clear with a low of -10C.