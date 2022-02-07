Chance of flurries and seasonal temperatures to start the week in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada is predicting mostly seasonal temperatures this week with a chance of flurries on Monday.

The forecast says there will be increasing cloudiness Monday morning, then a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 20 km/h and the temperature steady near -1C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries tonight. Wind up to 15 km/h with a low -8C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h near noon. High -2C.

Cloudy on Wednesday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high 3C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a of 0C.

Cloudy again on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy and a high 2C.

The average temperature this time of year is -0.5C and the average low is -7.8C.