WINDSOR, ONT. -- It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy this week.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle early Tuesday morning. High 21 Celsius. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

As for Tuesday night, it’s expected to be cloudy. Low 14 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week: