WINDSOR, ONT. -- It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy this week.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle early Tuesday morning. High 21 Celsius. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

As for Tuesday night, it’s expected to be cloudy. Low 14 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Wednesday..overcast. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 2 or low.
  • Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
  • Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.
  • Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
  • Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
  • Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
  • Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
  • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
