

CTV Windsor





The local chamber of commerce is urging the federal government to reduce backups at the Ambassador bridge.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber has set a letter to Ralph Goodale, the public safety minister saying the delay causes huge uncertainly to the business community and an increase in accidents.

“While the Ambassador Bridge is the economic lifeline between Canada and the U.S., there continues to be ongoing, lengthy and costly backups emanating from the Canadian side of the border at the Ambassador Bridge,” the letter states.

The main problem is due to long truck traffic backups.

“The two countries have heavily interconnected supply chains including auto and steel that require predictable and timely crossings of goods to keep the economy functioning and performing,” the letter says.

"In addition, some of our members are reporting substantial logistical problems as these lengthy border delays are impacting truckers' e-logs, impairing their ability to deliver and ship product," said WERCC President Matt Marchand.