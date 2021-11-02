Chair sculpture revealed at Jackson Park
Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman, representatives from Rotary Club of Windsor – Roseland, and local artists Mark and Laura Williams for the reveal in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
City of Windsor officials have unveiled a new sculpture at Jackson Park.
The You and Me chair is the latest sculpture installation in Windsor’s public art collection.
Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman, representatives from Rotary Club of Windsor – Roseland, and local artists Mark and Laura Williams for the reveal on Tuesday.
More details coming.
