Chainsaw valued at about $1,400 allegedly stolen from Chatham-Kent business

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break and enter after a Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a local business.

Police say officers responded to a business on Llewelyn Street Saturday morning for a report of a break and enter.

Sometime overnight, an unknown person smashed a window to the building and took a Stihl chainsaw valued at approximately $1,400.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Constable Jessica Butler at jessicab@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87333. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)