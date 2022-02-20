Chainsaw valued at about $1,400 allegedly stolen from Chatham-Kent business
File Photo
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break and enter after a Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a local business.
Police say officers responded to a business on Llewelyn Street Saturday morning for a report of a break and enter.
Sometime overnight, an unknown person smashed a window to the building and took a Stihl chainsaw valued at approximately $1,400.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Constable Jessica Butler at jessicab@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87333. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
