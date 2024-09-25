WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs reacts to University of Windsor president retiring

    University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
    After University of Windsor President Robert Gordon’s retirement announcement, the Ontario Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has reacted.

    The announcement came earlier this week, as Gordon said he will retire following this academic year.

    Michelle Stock, vice president of CIJA Ontario, provided CTV News the following statement:

    Dr. Gordon has been at the centre of the University of Windsor controversies in the last year, and instead of championing academic freedom, he restricted it.

    At a time when Jewish students were under attack on campus, rather than taking a principled approach aligned with the University’s Oct. 23 commitment to institutional neutrality, Dr. Gordon sowed further division by kowtowing to the anti-Israel movement, which further divided his campus.

    Although there is still some time to reverse the harm caused to the Jewish campus community, there is no indication that the current administration will do so and Dr. Gordon will be leaving UWindsor under a legacy of division and tension.

    We hope that in looking forward, the board will hire someone who is more principled and focuses on forging a path that supports an environment of safety and unity for all on campus.

    In response to that comment, the University of Windsor said:

    President Gordon’s decision to retire was a personal one, based on the timing that best fits him and his family. The University of Windsor is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive campus environment for all members of our community.

    The retirement announcement follows a medical leave at the end of July.

