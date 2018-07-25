

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for two suspects after cell phones were reported stolen from a Dougall Avenue business.

The property crimes unit is investigating after the break-in at the business in the 3000 block of Dougall Avenue on Monday, July 9.

Police say investigation revealed that the suspects forced their way into the business and stole a quantity of cell phones.

They were also seen arriving in a stolen Gold Dodge Grand Caravan.

The property crime unit obtained video surveillance of the suspects and continue to investigate.

The first suspect was described a white male, wearing a hoodie, cargo pants and baseball hat.

The second suspect was described as a white male, wearing dark shorts, baseball hat and used t-shirt to conceal his identity. He also had a distinctive tattoo on his right upper arm.