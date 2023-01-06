CBSA seizes US$32,000 in undeclared cash at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

A traveller was stopped at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel with US$32,000 in undeclared cash, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

The CBSA Southern Ontario Region posted about the seizure on Friday.

#CBSA officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel discovered $32,000 in undeclared US currency in a traveller’s vehicle. The money was seized as suspected proceeds of crime. Currency over CA $10,000 must be declared: https://t.co/YxP8IhVbCx. pic.twitter.com/vKkGAGR3VB — Border Services SOR (@CanBorderSOR) January 6, 2023

The post said CBSA officers at the tunnel discovered the money in a traveller’s vehicle.

The cash was seized as suspected proceeds of crime.

Currency over CAN$10,000 must be declared.

The CBSA will not return the funds if it is suspected they are the proceeds of crime or funds for financing terrorist activities.

Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, there are no restrictions on the amount of money that can be brought in or taken out of Canada, but currency and monetary instruments of CAN$10,000 or more must be reported. Failure to do so can result in seizure or the assessment of a civil penalty ranging from $200 to $5,000.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the toll-free CBSA Border Watch line at 1-888-502-9060.