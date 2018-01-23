

Canadian border officers in Windsor and across Southern Ontario had a busy 2017.

Stats from the Canadian Border Service Agency show just under 25-million vehicles were processed in the region -- which includes Windsor, Sarnia, London, Niagara Falls and Fort Erie – from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017.

During that time, the CBSA says agents made 1,653 drug seizures, confiscated 235 firearms and stopped 100 drinking or drug impaired drivers.

The annual highlight also included several large busts at the Ambassador Bridge.

· 30 bricks of cocaine were found hidden in a concealed compartment of a truck on the Bridge on Dec. 27.

· 30 kilograms of cocaine were discovered hidden inside a commercial load at the Bridge on Sept. 22.

· 11 foreign nationals were also found hiding behind the curtain in the sleeper section of a truck returning to Canada at the Bridge on Sept. 21.

In total, 1,172 individuals were removed from Canada by border agents in Southern Ontario.

The stats show more than 6.8-million vehicles crossed over the Ambassador Bridge in 2017, and over 4.2-million vehicles crossed at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.