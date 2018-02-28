

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent flood victims returning to homes are asked by municipal officials to ensure their streets are open and utilities are on.

Residents call 519-360-1998 about restoring services or call the utilities directly.

While theThames River is dropping dramatically, standing water remains in some areas and officials are reminding residents to take precautions if water entered their home or business.

Provincial officials will be assessing the flooded areas this week to determine what programs will be available to those affected by flooding.

Once those programs are in place, the public will be notified.

The municipality is preparing a plan for removal of flood-damaged debris from affected areas. That information will be made public as soon as the plan is finalized, officials say.

Residents with questions about flooding can call 519-360-1998 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those calling after business hours should leave their information in order to receive a return call.