Cause of Oldcastle industrial fire being investigated
A Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services truck is shown in this file photo Jan. 2, 2013. (Gina Chung / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 7:20AM EDT
Invesitgators have been called in to determine the cause of an early morning industrial fire in Oldcastle.
No one was injured in the fire that began just before 5 a.m. in an industrial building in the 3500 block of Delduca Drive.
Firefighters found smoke inside the building and the fire also spread to an office area.
A damage estimate has not been released.