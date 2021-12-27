Cause of kitchen fire in Harrow undetermined
Essex fire crews responded to a kitchen fire at a home in Harrow, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Source: Essex Fire and Rescue)
Windsor, Ont. -
A kitchen fire has caused an estimated $30,000 in damages to a Harrow home.
Crews from Essex fire stations 2 and 3 attended the fire in the 300 block of Secord Avenue Monday morning.
Fire officials say crews did a quick knock down of the fire to limit damages to the home.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but damage is estimated at $30,000.