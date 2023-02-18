Cause of Forest Glade house fire under investigation

Windsor fire officials are investigating the cause of a morning house fire in Forest Glade.

Crews responded to the blaze around 9:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Lonsdale.

Firefighters say they made quick work of the situation, containing the fire to just one room.

Crews were conducting ventilation and overhaul within the hour.

District fire Chief Chris Revenberg says one person was home at the time, with internet services being worked on when the fire broke out.

Revenberg said the house had working smoke detectors and the person was able to get out of the home safely without injury.

The cause remains undetermined at this time, an investigator is attending the scene.

Windsor fire crews responded to a house fire in the 10400 block of Lonsdale Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire crews responded to a house fire in the 10400 block of Lonsdale Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)