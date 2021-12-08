Cause of $100,000 house fire is electrical: Windsor Fire

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor fire officials say one person has been displaced after a house fire that caused $100,000 in damage.

The cause is electrical, according to a Tweet from Windsor fire.

Update on fire in the 3900 Block of Ontario. Cause is electrical. No injuries. Damage 100000. 1 person displaced. *MC — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) December 8, 2021

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 3900 block of Ontario around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and crews were doing overhaul and ventilation.

The fire was put out and an investigator was called to the scene.