Cause of $100,000 house fire is electrical: Windsor Fire
Firefighters responded to a working fire in the 3900 block of Ontario Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor fire officials say one person has been displaced after a house fire that caused $100,000 in damage.
The cause is electrical, according to a Tweet from Windsor fire.
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 3900 block of Ontario around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and crews were doing overhaul and ventilation.
The fire was put out and an investigator was called to the scene.