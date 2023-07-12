Cause listed as 'undetermined' in Windsor house fire

Damage is estimated at $350,000 following a fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene on Brant Street near Marentette Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Update on the fire in the 800 Block of Brant. Cause undetermined. No injuries. Damage 350000. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 12, 2023

An investigator was called in and the cause has been listed as undetermined.

There is no word on if anybody has been displaced or if there were any injuries.