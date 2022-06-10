Caught on cam: jet ski theft in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP have released surveillance video following a jet ski theft in Lakeshore.

Officials say a grey Dodge Ram pulled up to an address on Mill Street around 2:20p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects hooked up a 2018 shoreline trailer with a 2019 Kawasaki STX-15f and left westbound on County Road 22.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP or Crime Stoppers.