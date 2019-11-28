Catholic school board creating new policy for service animals
CTV Windsor Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 3:39PM EST
WINDSOR -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board is drafting a new policy to allow guide dogs and service animals in schools.
The Ministry of Education says the move will help improve the learning environment.
Currently there aren't any service animals in use at the board, but this new policy will allow for the possibility.
The board says each case will be examined individually and families will need to show it will increase the quality of the child's education.