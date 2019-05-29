

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board's smoking policy is now in compliance with the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

During Tuesday's school board meeting, the board voted in favour of including cannabis and e-cigarettes, or vaping, into their "smoke free schools and sites" policy.

This means students and the public can't use or be in possession of those products inside a school or within 20 metres of school property.

The policy already included cigarettes.

Chair of the board Fulvio Valentinis says the amended policy goes into effect immediately.