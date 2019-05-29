Catholic board includes pot and vaping in smoke-free policy
'No Vaping' and 'No Smoking' signs are required at Ontario businesses and workplaces. (Courtesy Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 3:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 3:04PM EDT
The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board's smoking policy is now in compliance with the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.
During Tuesday's school board meeting, the board voted in favour of including cannabis and e-cigarettes, or vaping, into their "smoke free schools and sites" policy.
This means students and the public can't use or be in possession of those products inside a school or within 20 metres of school property.
The policy already included cigarettes.
Chair of the board Fulvio Valentinis says the amended policy goes into effect immediately.