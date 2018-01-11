

CTV Windsor





A Windsor manufacturer is hoping to fill some openings during the Spitfires game Thursday night.

Centerline will be recruiting for several positions including general machinist, c-n-c machinist, and general labourer.

The company is also interested in candidates who are semi-retired with manufacturing skills, as well as part time students interested in developing skills.

Centerline representatives are scheduled to be at the WFCU Centre's innovative community showcase area.

The locally based company specializes in advanced automation processes and technologies including welding gun packages.