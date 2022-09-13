Catalytic converter allegedly stolen from Tecumseh vehicle

Tecumseh OPP is looking for the public’s assistance identifying this person of interest after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Tecumseh, Ont. (Courtesy: OPP) Tecumseh OPP is looking for the public’s assistance identifying this person of interest after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Tecumseh, Ont. (Courtesy: OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver