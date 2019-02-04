

CTV Windsor





The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says a cat who was found on a rural road in Essex a few weeks ago has passed away.

On Jan. 9, a humane society officer found a large orange and white cat sitting motionless on the side of Trembley Sideroad.

She rushed the cat to a veterinarian. Officials say the cat’s temperature was so low that it would not even register on the thermometer. Her body was so cold it was shutting down her organs, and she was convulsing.

Emergency care was initiated to raise her body temperature, and she received intensive veterinary treatment.

The humane society began investigating the serious case of animal neglect.

The shelter says her neurological symptoms continued worsening, and despite active warming efforts she continued to be hypothermic.

The Humane Society veterinarian who was treating her consulted with the emergency veterinarian, and both agreed that the kindest option was to let her go.

The cat, named Elsa, passed peacefully in the arms of her foster mama on Saturday.

Anyone with information about who may have owned or abandoned Elsa is asked to call the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society cruelty investigations department at 519-966-5751, ext 16 or Crimestoppers at 519-258-8477. You are not required to provide your name to make a report, and you may be eligible for a reward through Crime Stoppers.