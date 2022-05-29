Cassidy to take campaign for Unifor presidency on the road

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy is halfway through his campaign to become the union’s national president.

“It’s been fun. I’ve never really run a campaign like this,” he said. “We met with some people. Put an actual campaign team together.”

Cassidy says there are about 700 local union offices across Canada he is hoping to lead.

A pasta fundraiser was held at the local union hall on Turner Road Saturday night with over 400 people showing their support for his candidacy.

“Now it’s time that I have to start travelling hence why we had this fundraiser because I need to get across the country and I need to do it with my own funds,” said Cassidy as he looks to take over for Jerry Dias who stepped down earlier this year for health reasons.

Cassidy is using his vacation days in order to speak to unions across the country. The winner will be chosen at Unifor’s national convention in early August.

“You get a good feel for people. When I get in front of people and I talk to people and let them know what my plans are moving forward that's what makes a difference,” Cassidy said.

“You can have all the literature and put everything together but once I can get to you and actually have the conversation that's when you know what I'm all about. We have a great team here and that's the key to it all.”