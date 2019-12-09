Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a local variety store.

Officers responded to a robbery at Harvey Variety in Chatham shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

A lone man, wearing a balaclava, entered the variety store and demanded money while brandishing a weapon.

Police say the cashier refused and a struggle ensued. The cashier was not hurt and the man fled the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark gray coat with three stripes down each sleeve, black cargo style pants, black shoes with white around the soles, black hood and light-coloured gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rob Rose at robro@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6625. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.