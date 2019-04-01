Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian put over to May 7
Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian appears in this court sketch, Thursday, May 10, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 6:30AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 3:43PM EDT
TORONTO -- The case of a man accused of killing 10 people by mowing them down while driving a van on a busy sidewalk in north Toronto has been put over to early next month.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last year.
Police allege the 26-year-old drove a van down a stretch of Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.
Court heard the defence and Crown continue to have judicial pre-trial meetings and those will continue at the next date on May 7.
Late last year, Ontario's deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial.
The trial is scheduled for February 2020.